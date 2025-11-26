Glen Powell is chartering a Fuckboat Glen Powell puts on his producer/captain's hat and lifts the anchor on The Fuckboat, a new, R-rated teen comedy for Paramount.

The Running Man may be out of steam, but Paramount is entering uncharted waters with Glen Powell. Per Variety, Powell is producing an R-rated teen comedy for Paramount called The Fuckboat. Variety‘s reporting makes no mention of the Chad Powers star putting on a thick layer of prosthetics to pose as a pimple-faced teenager to sneak aboard the boat. Still, we could imagine him playing, perhaps, a permissive older sibling who helps his little bro procure access to said Fuckboat. As of right now, however, Powell is producing through his production company, Barnstorm. The movie is a high-concept teen comedy in the vein of Risky Business and Easy A, written by Caroline Glenn and Sean Doherty. Glenn has no screen credits to her name, but her first novel, Cruelty Free, is set to be published in February. Doherty previously worked on Conan and is currently a producer for Team Coco.