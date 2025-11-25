Glen Powell wants his family's money in How To Make A Killing trailer

A24's next comedy-thriller about the wealthy arrives in February.

By Drew Gillis  |  November 25, 2025 | 10:30am
Image courtesy of A24
Film News How To Make A Killing
Glen Powell wants his family's money in How To Make A Killing trailer

The last few years have seen a bevy of satires about how rich people suck. After Parasite won Best Picture, we got The Menu, Triangle Of Sadness, Glass Onion, Saltburn, and Death Of A Unicorn, not to mention the Successions and White Lotuses and Squid Games on TV. The trend will continue at least until February with the release of How To Make A Killing, starring Glen Powell and Margaret Qualley. 

The first trailer for How To Make A Killing, released this morning, does offer a bit of a different premise than those other entries into the genre. Powell plays Becket Redfellow, who sets out to kill various wealthy members of his extended family, not in some kind of revolutionary way, but to come into a $28 billion inheritance. Jessica Henwick, Bill Camp, Zach Woods, and Topher Grace also star. 

 
Join the discussion...
 