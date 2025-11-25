Glen Powell wants his family's money in How To Make A Killing trailer
A24's next comedy-thriller about the wealthy arrives in February.Image courtesy of A24
The last few years have seen a bevy of satires about how rich people suck. After Parasite won Best Picture, we got The Menu, Triangle Of Sadness, Glass Onion, Saltburn, and Death Of A Unicorn, not to mention the Successions and White Lotuses and Squid Games on TV. The trend will continue at least until February with the release of How To Make A Killing, starring Glen Powell and Margaret Qualley.