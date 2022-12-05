The salacious and Morning Show-esque scandal over on GMA3 continues. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, h osts of the Good Morning America offshoot show who last week made headlines for their behind-the-scenes affair, have been temporarily pulled from their hosting duties, per Deadline. Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos have been tapped for Monday’s broadcast, but a source tells the outlet the way forward from there is unclear.

ABC News president Kim Godwin reportedly told staffers that the relationship had become an “internal and external distraction” on a morning editorial call. The hosts, she said, would be taken off the air “for now” while they “figure this out.”

“I want to say that while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I really have taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization,” she said . “These decisions are not easy, they are not knee jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which you guys know are all of us, the people here at ABC.”

Robach and Holmes finished out the previous week on-air after the news broke about their relationship on Wednesday. Neither has addressed the ongoing scandal, but in one viral clip, Holmes seemed to reference the situation. “You know it’s too bad that it’s Friday, it’s been a great week,” he said. “I just want this to keep going and going and going.” His co-host Robach laughingly replied, “Speak for yourself.”

On the editorial call, Godwin emphasized the organization’s values, saying, “We are kind, we are inclusive. We are respectful and we are transparent, and we are focused on the work.” Workplace gossip seems to be as much of a concern as the tabloid speculation, as she added (per The New York Times), “I’m asking that we stop whispering about it in the hallways.”

Holmes and Robach have not commented on their temporary removal (which is not an official suspension according to the Deadline source ). However, a representative released a statement las week saying, “They had been close friends for many years but this relationship started over the past few months, after they separated from their respective spouses in August. They had not told anyone, even at ABC, because they were waiting until they both were divorced.”