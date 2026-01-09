New and improved Golden Globes teams with Polymarket to bring gambling to award season

Returning to its unsavory roots after decades of controversy, the Golden Globes believes online betting "unlocks a new frontier" in audience engagement.

January 9, 2026
It’s as if millions of voices sighed in exhaustion and were suddenly silenced. Earlier today, Deadline, a Penske Media Corp. publication, announced that The Golden Globes, a Penske Media Corp. Awards Show, had entered into a partnership with Polymarket, an online prediction market that allows people to bet on Maduro’s kidnapping and Karoline Leavitt’s press conferences. The goal is to enable viewers to bet on the awards show, which could be a real boon to the organization trying to shake off decades of bad press over unsavory actions. According to the press release published by Deadline, the “aim of the Golden Globes partnership is to use the betting odds that are established by predictions on Polymarket to connect with fans and add data about audience sentiment to the annual award show. As part of the pact, Polymarket will provide integrated branding and real-time market insights designed to enhance audience engagement at the official 2026 Golden Globes viewing party.” It’s about time. DraftKings has been accepting bets on the Oscars since 2019, and we can’t wait to see what online betting brings to the famously incorruptible Golden Globes organization. Advertisements for Polymarket’s betting markets on Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar chances are already appearing in articles on fellow Penske media site Variety. Now that’s what we call vertical integration.

It is very cool to bring the next great social epidemic into the horse race of awards season. The Globes joins other luminaries of the entertainment world, such as MoviePass and Drake, to help the surge of gambling addiction currently seeking to overtake opioid addiction as the next completely preventable American crisis. For too long, awards watchers had to do all their betting on the black market or pick their winners at parties “for fun.” Thankfully, Penske’s partnership with Polymarket “unlocks a groundbreaking new frontier” in audience engagement, Penske President Craig Perreault says. Audiences have a chance to waste their time and lose money watching the Golden Globes.

