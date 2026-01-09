New and improved Golden Globes teams with Polymarket to bring gambling to award season Returning to its unsavory roots after decades of controversy, the Golden Globes believes online betting "unlocks a new frontier" in audience engagement.

It’s as if millions of voices sighed in exhaustion and were suddenly silenced. Earlier today, Deadline, a Penske Media Corp. publication, announced that The Golden Globes, a Penske Media Corp. Awards Show, had entered into a partnership with Polymarket, an online prediction market that allows people to bet on Maduro’s kidnapping and Karoline Leavitt’s press conferences. The goal is to enable viewers to bet on the awards show, which could be a real boon to the organization trying to shake off decades of bad press over unsavory actions. According to the press release published by Deadline, the “aim of the Golden Globes partnership is to use the betting odds that are established by predictions on Polymarket to connect with fans and add data about audience sentiment to the annual award show. As part of the pact, Polymarket will provide integrated branding and real-time market insights designed to enhance audience engagement at the official 2026 Golden Globes viewing party.” It’s about time. DraftKings has been accepting bets on the Oscars since 2019, and we can’t wait to see what online betting brings to the famously incorruptible Golden Globes organization. Advertisements for Polymarket’s betting markets on Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar chances are already appearing in articles on fellow Penske media site Variety. Now that’s what we call vertical integration.