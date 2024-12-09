Emilia Pérez, Conclave, and The Bear lead list of 2025 Golden Globes nominess

Awards season is moving right along. Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut took the stage from The Beverly Hilton to announce the nominees of the 82nd new-and-potentially-improved Golden Globes—the first since the dissolution of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association last July. For some reason, Dick Clark Productions decided to announce the nominees for awards honoring the best in Hollywood at 5:30 am Hollywood time on a Monday morning. This isn’t the first time something like this has happened, but yeesh.
If this season has a frontrunner so far, it’s Emilia Pérez. The film managed to snag ten nominations, with Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, director and screenwriter Jacques Audiard, and songs “El Mal” and “Mi Camino” all getting individual nods. Conclave also earned six nods, for Motion Picture (Drama), Peter Straughan’s screenplay, Volker Bertelmann’s score, Edward Berger’s direction, and Ralph Fiennes’ and Isabella Rossinili’s performances. There were quite a few surprises this morning, too. The Substance managed to rack up five nominations, and Sebastian Stan earned nominations in both drama and comedy categories for his performances in The Apprentice and A Different Man, respectively.
Elsewhere, the surprises didn’t end on the TV side. Peacock’s Day Of The Jackal nabbed a couple of noms for Eddie Redmayne’s performance and for Best Drama Series, for example. But overall, The Bear expectedly came out on top, with shows like Only Murders In The Building and Baby Reindeer performing well. You can check out the full list of nominees below.
Motion Picture (Drama)
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Actor (Drama)
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Actor (Comedy or Musical)
- Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
- Hugh Grant, Heretic
- Gabriel Labelle, Saturday Night
- Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
- Glen Powell, Hit Man
- Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Actress (Drama)
- Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
- Angelina Jolie, Maria
- Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
- Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
- Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
- Kate Winslet, Lee
Actress (Comedy or Musical)
- Amy Adams, Nightbitch
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Zendaya, Challengers
Supporting Actor
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unkown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Supporting Actress
- Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Margaret Qualley, The Substance
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Director
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker, Anora”
- Edward Berger, Conclave
- Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
- Caroline Foraget, The Substance
- Payal Kapadia, All That We Imagine As Light
Screenplay
- Emilia Perez — Jacques Audrillard
- Anora — Sean Baker
- The Brutalist — Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
- A Real Pain — Jesse Eisenberg
- The Substance — Coralie Fargeat
- Conclave — Peter Straughan
Original Score
- Challengers — Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
- Conclave — Volker Bertelmann
- Dune: Part Two— Hans Zimmer
- Emilia Perez — Clément Ducol and Camille
- The Wild Robot — Kris Bowers
Original Song
- “Forbidden Road” from Better Man
- “El Mal” from Emilia Pérez
- “Kiss The Sky” from The Wild Robot
- “Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez
- “Beautiful That Way” from The Last Showgirl
- “Compress/Repress” from Challengers
Animated Feature
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail”
- Moana 2
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
- The Wild Robot”
Non-English Language Film
- All We Imagine as Light, India
- Emilia Pérez, France
- The Girl with the Needle, Poland, Sweden, Denmark
- I’m Still Here, Brazil
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Germany
- Vermiglio, Italy
Cinematic Box Office Achievement
- Alien: Romulus
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Deadpool and Wolverine
- Gladiator II
- Inside Out 2
- Twisters
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Performance In A Stand-Up Comedy Special
- Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was
- Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die
- Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking
- Adam Sandler, Love You
- Ali Wong, Single Lady
- Ramy Youssef, More Feelings
Best Drama Series
The Day Of The Jackal
Shōgun
“Slow Horses”
“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
“Squid Game”
“The Diplomat”
Best Actor, TV Drama
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddy Redmayne, Day Of The Jackal
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Best Actress, TV Drama
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Kiera Knightly, Black Doves
Best Comedy Series
Hacks
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Only Murders in the Building
Abbott Elementary
Nobody Wants This
Shrinking
Best Actor, TV Comedy
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Ted Danson, A Man On The Inside
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Best Actress, TV Comedy
Jean Smart, Hacks
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Best Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie
Baby Reindeer
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Disclaimer
The Penguin
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Best Actor in Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman In Moscow
Best Actress Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime
Best Supporting Actor TV
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Diego Luna, La Maquina
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Best Supporting Actress TV
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Allison Janney, The Diplomat