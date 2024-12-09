Emilia Pérez, Conclave, and The Bear lead list of 2025 Golden Globes nominess The Substance got a bit more love than expected, but the same can't be said for Wicked.

Awards season is moving right along. Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut took the stage from The Beverly Hilton to announce the nominees of the 82nd new-and-potentially-improved Golden Globes—the first since the dissolution of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association last July. For some reason, Dick Clark Productions decided to announce the nominees for awards honoring the best in Hollywood at 5:30 am Hollywood time on a Monday morning. This isn’t the first time something like this has happened, but yeesh.

If this season has a frontrunner so far, it’s Emilia Pérez. The film managed to snag ten nominations, with Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, director and screenwriter Jacques Audiard, and songs “El Mal” and “Mi Camino” all getting individual nods. Conclave also earned six nods, for Motion Picture (Drama), Peter Straughan’s screenplay, Volker Bertelmann’s score, Edward Berger’s direction, and Ralph Fiennes’ and Isabella Rossinili’s performances. There were quite a few surprises this morning, too. The Substance managed to rack up five nominations, and Sebastian Stan earned nominations in both drama and comedy categories for his performances in The Apprentice and A Different Man, respectively.

Elsewhere, the surprises didn’t end on the TV side. Peacock’s Day Of The Jackal nabbed a couple of noms for Eddie Redmayne’s performance and for Best Drama Series, for example. But overall, The Bear expectedly came out on top, with shows like Only Murders In The Building and Baby Reindeer performing well. You can check out the full list of nominees below.

Motion Picture (Drama)

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Actor (Drama)

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Actor (Comedy or Musical)

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel Labelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Actress (Drama)

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Kate Winslet, Lee

Actress (Comedy or Musical)

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Zendaya, Challengers

Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unkown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Supporting Actress

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Director

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora”

Edward Berger, Conclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Caroline Foraget, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All That We Imagine As Light

Screenplay

Emilia Perez — Jacques Audrillard

Anora — Sean Baker

The Brutalist — Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

A Real Pain — Jesse Eisenberg

The Substance — Coralie Fargeat

Conclave — Peter Straughan

Original Score

Challengers — Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Conclave — Volker Bertelmann

Dune: Part Two— Hans Zimmer

Emilia Perez — Clément Ducol and Camille

The Wild Robot — Kris Bowers

Original Song

“Forbidden Road” from Better Man

“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez

“Kiss The Sky” from The Wild Robot

“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez

“Beautiful That Way” from The Last Showgirl

“Compress/Repress” from Challengers

Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail”

Moana 2

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

The Wild Robot”

Non-English Language Film

All We Imagine as Light, India

Emilia Pérez, France

The Girl with the Needle, Poland, Sweden, Denmark

I’m Still Here, Brazil

The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Germany

Vermiglio, Italy

Cinematic Box Office Achievement

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool and Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked

The Wild Robot Best Performance In A Stand-Up Comedy Special Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die

Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler, Love You

Ali Wong, Single Lady

Ramy Youssef, More Feelings