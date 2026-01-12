Jean Smart, Natasha Lyonne, more wear pins denouncing ICE at Golden Globes red carpet

Jean Smart may have just beat Natasha Lyonne for the Golden Globe for Best Female Actor in a TV comedy, but they were united in standing against ICE on the red carpet. Both actors were among the handful of people to wear pins to the award show as part of the #BeGood campaign, which condemns the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency behind the killings of Renee Macklin Good and Keith Porter. Good was killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week; Porter was killed by an ICE agent in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve. Mark Ruffalo and Wanda Sykes were among the others to wear the pins, which read “ICE OUT” and “BE GOOD.” The campaign was organized by industry folks with the support of Maremoto, Move On, National Domestic Workers Alliance, and Working Families Power.

“Everyday, everywhere, regular people are being good: keeping kids safe when they walk to school, filming fathers who are being disappeared from their workplaces, donating to fundraisers to support organizations who are keeping us safe. The #BeGood campaign is launching following reports that 2025 was one of ICE’s deadliest year in two decades, and in response to the current administration’s $100 million wartime recruitment campaign aimed at expanding enforcement capacity,” reads a statement from the campaign. “For the past year, the Trump administration has been stretching federal power to punish and intimidate communities, often by turning immigrants into scapegoats and using the Department of Homeland Security as the tip of the spear. ICE is not making our communities safer. They are bringing chaos into our streets, and families, immigrants and U.S. citizens alike, pay the price.”

Elsewhere, the political content of the ceremony was pretty mild. Hannah Einbinder, who condemned ICE and called for a free Palestine when winning at the Emmys, wore a red pin, apparently as part of the Artists For Ceasefire campaign. Host Nikki Glaser got in a decent jab about the Justice Department, and Judd Apatow said “I believe we’re a dictatorship now” while presenting the award for Best Director. Sykes also accepted the award for Best Stand-up Comedy Special on behalf of Ricky Gervais and thanked the trans community.