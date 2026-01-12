Jean Smart, Natasha Lyonne, more wear pins denouncing ICE at Golden Globes red carpet
Wanda Sykes and Mark Ruffalo also participated in the #BeGood campaign, which aims to recognize the deaths of Renee Macklin Good and Keith Porter at the hands of ICE officers.Images: Paramount, handout
Jean Smart may have just beat Natasha Lyonne for the Golden Globe for Best Female Actor in a TV comedy, but they were united in standing against ICE on the red carpet. Both actors were among the handful of people to wear pins to the award show as part of the #BeGood campaign, which condemns the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency behind the killings of Renee Macklin Good and Keith Porter. Good was killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week; Porter was killed by an ICE agent in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve. Mark Ruffalo and Wanda Sykes were among the others to wear the pins, which read “ICE OUT” and “BE GOOD.” The campaign was organized by industry folks with the support of Maremoto, Move On, National Domestic Workers Alliance, and Working Families Power.