The Good Omens final season is now a single 90-minute episode Neil Gaiman will not be involved with the production of the finale following allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

In a dubious omen for Good Omens, the series’ third and final season has now been reduced to a single, 90-minute episode, according to Variety. Production on the show was paused in September after allegations of sexual misconduct against creator Neil Gaiman came to light. Gaiman was not only the co-author of the source material (alongside Terry Pratchett), he also served as the showrunner on the Amazon Prime Video original series, which stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen.

A previous report indicated that Gaiman offered to step back from his role on the show in order for it to continue. It seems that’s the road forward for this truncated finale; Variety reports that “According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Gaiman had contributed to the writing of the series finale, but he will not be working on the show once production resumes. He is also no longer listed among the show’s executive producers for the final episode.” The word over at Deadline is that “A new writer is expected to finish up the work, although insiders said that deal has not been closed.”

Gaiman is the mind behind works like Coraline, American Gods, The Sandman, and Dead Boy Detectives. In August, several women shared allegations of assault and misconduct against Gaiman on the Tortoise Media podcast Master: The Allegations Against Neil Gaiman. In the wake of the podcast, more allegations came to light; in total five women have come forward with stories about Gaiman’s behavior. In multiple cases, he is alleged to have coerced female employees into sexual situations. Gaiman was reportedly “disturbed” by these accusations, which he denies.

Per Deadline, BBC Studio Productions’ head of comedy Josh Cole and Narrativia’s Rob Wilkins (who represents Pratchett’s estate) will executive produce the remainder of Good Omens, with Amazon MGM Studios, BBC Studios Productions, and Narrativia as producers. Gaiman’s production company The Blank Corporation is no longer involved. Production will reportedly resume in Scotland in early 2025.