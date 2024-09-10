Prime Video, understandably, pauses Good Omens’ final season amid Neil Gaiman allegations The allegations against Neil Gaiman are a bad omen for the beloved Prime Video series

Production on the final season of Good Omens is on hold, making it the latest property affected by the sexual assault allegations against Neil Gaiman, who co-authored the Good Omens book with Terry Pratchett. Per Variety, the series was about to start shooting in Scotland, but Prime Video opted to hit the pause button before whatever happens next happens. Amazon did not explicitly blame the allegations for the interruption, but Omens isn’t the first series to take a hit since the accusations became public.

In July, five women accused Gaiman of sexual assault in a multi-part podcast series by Tortoise Media. One woman, Scarlett, who worked as a nanny for Gaiman, accused her former boss of sexually assaulting her in a bath at his New Zealand residence. The incident is still under investigation by police. Another accuser, known only as K, said she endured painful sex “she neither wanted nor enjoyed” during a brief relationship she had with Gaiman when she was 20 and Gaiman was in his mid-40s. Gaiman has denied all allegations.

The much-beloved fantasy series stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant as an unlikely angel-demon duo hellbent on preventing Armageddon because they like Earth. After a “limited series” proved insufficient for the legion of Good Omens fans, the show returned for a second season. The third would’ve been the final season.

This is the third Gaiman-created property to get the ax since the allegations came to light. Last week, Disney canceled the development of Neil Gaiman’s novel The Graveyard Book, which the studio had been trying to get off the ground for years. The week prior, Netflix closed the book on an adaptation of Gaiman’s Dead Boy Detectives after one season. Currently, Netflix plans on moving forward with the second season of Sandman, but two cancelations and the potential loss of Good Omens aren’t well, a good omen.