After a few months reprieve, Gossip Girl is ready to get back to spilling all of the Upper East Side’s dirty secrets. From the looks of the “7 rings” soundtracked trailer, the rest of season gives into the messy problems that come with too much money. There’s opulence and scandalous sex scenes a plenty. Maybe they took some of our notes on the first half of the season to heart and are now going to crank up the fun with less focus on the teens being socially conscious.



The trailer shows flashes of what’s to come to the students of Constance Billard, with images of luxury brand items and over-the-top parties between scenes of public shame and fights. The second part of the season also promises a Thanksgiving episode which, in Gossip Girl history, h as led to some of the most over-the-top moments of the original series.

Alright Upper East Siders, here’s where we left off: Obie (Eli Brown) and Julien were caught kissing under the swirling lights of police helicopters, which undoubtably gets back to the already royally pissed-off Zoya (Whitney Peak). Audrey (Emily Lind), Max (Thomas Doherty), and Aki (Evan Mock) took their relationship to the next level with a threesome in the final moments of episode six, and by the looks of it, it looks like they give a throuple their best shot in the coming months.

Last and least, Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller has yet to gain a conscience and plans on further ruining the lives of her students. But it looks like running the gossip Instagram account may become more trouble than it’s worth as it begins to catch attention from major news sites, like The New York Times apparently.

The second part of Gossip Girl season one kicks off on HBO Max on November 25.