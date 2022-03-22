Grace And Frankie are back for one last score. After six and a half seasons, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are bringing the only show on Netflix to feature a toilet bong to a close. The second part of Grace And Frankie’s seventh season premieres on April 29 (and then we wait for the reboot).

Advertisement

Just shy of its 100th episode, which, in years past, would be the number necessary for syndication, Grace And Frankie are calling it a day—but not before setting a record or two. The Emmy-nominated series is currently the longest-running show in Netflix history, an impressive feat when you consider Netflix’s history of burying new shows in the algorithm and canceling them after two seasons.

Here’s Netflix’s description of the season:

Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie’s lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for… each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on, and hand-in-hand. They’ve laughed together, cried together, did shrooms together, and twice-over became successful entrepreneurs together. A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically. Here’s to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes. And, as Grace and Frankie would say, fuck it. This may be their final chapter, but they’re just getting started.

In addition to Fonda and Tomlin, Grace And Frankie has one of the most stacked casts on television. Returning for the second half of season seven is Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, Brooklyn Decker, June Diane Raphael, and Peter Gallagher.

No doubt about it, 94 episodes is a solid run, especially considering how frequently Jane Fonda got her cast and writers arrested.

