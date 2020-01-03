Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Grace And Frankie trailer promises that the pair wind up on Shark Tank in season 6

Gwen Ihnat
Grace And Frankie returns for its sixth and penultimate season on January 15 on Netflix, thrilling fans who now only get their regular views of Jane Fonda at her weekly Fire Drill Fridays arrests (where co-stars Lily Tomlin and Sam Waterston have recently joined her).

Last season ended with the two late-in-life best friends reconciling after their latest rift, even though Grace is now married to Nick (Peter Gallagher). Judging from the trailer, Frankie disapproves of the union but soon finds Michael McKean to hang out with, while Robert urges Sol to tell the families about a health crisis. But the season’s big focus appears to be Grace and Frankie’s new business venture: The Rise Up, a toilet seat that helps lifts an older person, say, off of the throne. (The G&F season six slogan: “Rise up together.”) The enterprise eventually lands the pair on Shark Tank, so who knows how far these two will go before the series wraps (sob) with season seven?

