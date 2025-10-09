Great Job, Internet!: Steve Harvey is the original don of daytime in silly short film
The Memo dramatizes an already dramatic message to the staff of Steve Harvey that leaked back in 2017.Image courtesy of Lamar+Nik
Years before toxic workplace allegations against Ellen DeGeneres hit the mainstream, there was the memo. In contrast to the largely anonymous second-hand accounts that staffers were expected to avoid looking DeGeneres in the eye, Steve Harvey just came right out and told his employees to leave him alone. “I promise you I will not entertain you in the hallway, and do not attempt to walk with me. If you’re reading this, yes, I mean you,” he said in a memo to staff of his eponymous daytime television show, leaked in 2017. “Everyone, do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment.”