Great Job, Internet!: Steve Harvey is the original don of daytime in silly short film

Years before toxic workplace allegations against Ellen DeGeneres hit the mainstream, there was the memo. In contrast to the largely anonymous second-hand accounts that staffers were expected to avoid looking DeGeneres in the eye, Steve Harvey just came right out and told his employees to leave him alone. “I promise you I will not entertain you in the hallway, and do not attempt to walk with me. If you’re reading this, yes, I mean you,” he said in a memo to staff of his eponymous daytime television show, leaked in 2017. “Everyone, do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment.”

All of this is dramatized in the new short film appropriately titled The Memo. Aaron Coleman plays Steve Harvey puffing on a cigar and clacking away on a typewriter in black-and-white like he’s in Citizen Kane. His staffers, meanwhile, innocently plan a birthday party for him complete with a Steve look-a-like cake—”They even got the glimmer in his eye,” one staffer says fondly. But is that a cheerful glimmer, or a menacing one? If you’re familiar with the memo, you can imagine how the rest goes down. After all, Harvey hates being “ambushed.”

The short film comes from Lamar+Nik, the directing, writing, and producing duo composed of Jesse Lamar High and Nik Harper. The pair have done other short films, commercials, and music videos with the likes of Leon Bridges, The Shins, Husbands, Taylor Bennett, and MNEK. They describe The Memo as a “passion project,” and it’s certainly a reminder of just how many daytime TV shows are toxic or just plaid kooky behind the scenes. You can check out the short film below.