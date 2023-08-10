Grimes' attempted defense of Elon Musk's ideology is bizarre

Grimes, who in her own words is “very easy to cancel and canceled very often,” is using the skills she learned from these instances to defend other “canceled ” stars as of late. Earlier this week, we reported that the controversial Canadian artist had come out in support of both Lizzo (“I’ve only ever seen exemplary behavior from her, especially when everyone was hating on me and she was on top of the world”) and the not-canceled-but-under-fire Doja Cat (“Doja has always been a friend and deeply kind person to me”) as the two singers made headlines for creating a toxic work environment and beefing with their fans, respectively.

But both of these subjects pale in comparison to the big one: Elon Musk, emperor of X/Twitter, possible cage fighter, and father of Grimes’ two children. Among the many, many things that have put Grimes’ ex-partner in the headlines recently, one of the most inflammatory has been his consistent anti-trans rhetoric and the fact that his daughter—who identifies as trans—said she no longer wants to “be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form, ” per the BBC.

“I don’t want to talk about this too much,” Grimes said when asked about her ex-partner and current co-parent’s Tweets (posts?) in a recent Wired interview. She then, in what has become typical Grimes fashion, talked a whole lot without really saying much at all:

“But take the trans thing,” she said. “After that, we had a big, long conversation. I was like, ‘I want to dissect why you’re so stressed about this.’ Getting to the heart of what Elon says helps me get to the heart of what other people’s issues are, because it’s this über guy situation.” One that, apparently, “came down to pretty much every way that you transition can cause fertility issues.”

“I was like, OK, you don’t hate trans people, you hate woke culture,” she continued. “I get that it can be annoying, and you have concerns about the fertility thing. So let’s figure it out, because there’s a lot of fertility tech that could be innovated that would help trans people have kids, which would be great and would solve a lot of problems.”

“He’s just on Twitter, and he’s unhappy with woke people, and the arguments happened,” she concluded. While this reasoning doesn’t remotely account for Musk saying things like “The words ‘cis’ or ‘cisgender’ are considered slurs on this platform,” at least we now know, per the same interview, that Grimes doesn’t consider herself a “woke person” either. “I don’t know what the term means,” she elaborated, which kind of speaks for itself on this one.