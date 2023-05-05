Grimes opines she's "very easy to cancel" and "canceled often"

Whether it’s over-sharing an eccentrically-named child with the bane of Twitter’s existence, leaning into AI-generated music, or simply smelling like a “roll of nickels,” the internet getting angry at Grimes is a tale as old as time—and not one she needs told to her. In a new interview, the singer seems pretty clear-eyed about the general public’s ever-changing relationship with her.

“I’m very easy to cancel and canceled very often,” Grimes tells Julia Fox on the latest episode of Fox and Niki Takesh’s podcast Forbidden Fruits. “I’ve always been exceptionally canceled. People call me a ‘techno-fascist’… I agree a lot of things have been mishandled and we’re in this giant hiccup into a different part of civilization that is extremely unprecedented.”

Although Grimes doesn’t speak highly of getting “canceled” (which realistically, giving her continued success and arguably amplified platform, doesn’t quite seem like the right word for what she’s experienced), she’s also humble enough to admit not every single one of her quotes across her career of more than a decade has been a diamond.

“I say a lot of dumb stuff… above average I’d say,” she admits, although Fox quickly jumps in with some affirmation: “You say a lot of smart stuff too!”

Ultimately, Grimes says she just wishes people would approach her and the things she says with slightly less skepticism. After all, the ills of modern society don’t all rest on her “alien-scarred” shoulders.

“I think we need a better discourse,” Grimes shares. “I wish people would approach me in better faith — I approach everyone in good faith — if people are being hateful on the internet those people are mad because they want a better world.” Hey, who doesn’t?