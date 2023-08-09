The allegations against Lizzo are mounting. Ron Zambrano—the employment lawyer representing three former dancers who have already sued the pop star—told NBC News that his firm was reviewing new complaints from at least six other people who had either toured with her or worked on her reality show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The new allegations surround a “sexually charged environment” and failure to pay employees, according to the employment lawyer .



“Some of the claims we are reviewing may be actionable, but it is too soon to say,” he continued.

Last week, former dancers Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez and Crystal Williams went public with numerous allegations against not only the “About Damn Time” singer but also her production company and dance captain Shirlene Quigley. The dancers allege that Lizzo created a hostile workplace environment through body shaming, sexual harassment (dancers allege that they were pressured to touch nude performers at a strip club and eat “bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas”), religious harassment (from Quigley specifically), and more.

In addition to the six new legal complaints, other former associates of Lizzo’s have been showing support for the dancers. “I’m not apart [sic] of the lawsuit—but this was very much my experience in my time there. Big shoutout to the dancers who had the courage to bring this to light,” said another former dancer, Courtney Hollinquest, in an Instagram story. Documentary filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison also chimed in with her own experience: “in 2019, I traveled a bit with Lizzo to be the director of her documentary. I walked away after about 2 weeks. I was treated with such disrespect by her.”

Lizzo and her team (alongside a few of her famous friends) have been steadfast in their assertion that the singer is innocent. Marty Singer, Lizzo’s representative, called the suit “specious,” a “sham” and “without merit” in a statement, per NBC News.

“I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days,” Lizzo said in her own statement, posted to Instagram last week, in which she seemed to square away the allegations as responses to her “hard work and high standards” and “open[ness] with my sexuality and expressing myself.” She concluded, “I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. ”