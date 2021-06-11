Screenshot : Doja Cat / Youtube ( Fair Use

Doja Cat dropped her new single and music video, called “Need To Know,” with an appearance by featured friend and fellow musician Grimes. Given the futuristic nature of the music video, it only makes sense to bring in an artist who seems like they’re from another planet.

In the “Need To Know” video, the evening starts with lounging around, drinking, and playing video games. Grimes joins Doja Cat with her other friends, Jazelle Straka-Braxton, Josephine Pearl Lee, and Ryan Destiny on an intergalactic girls night out. In a far away city reminiscent of the NYC in The Fifth Element, the gang zips around in a floating Uber, on their way to an underground, outer-space club.

Grimes sports her signature elven ears and hot pink top knots, not needing much else to blend in with the aliens surrounding her. She and a blue-tinted Doja grab drinks together at the bar, and sway on the dance floor until the radioactive juice they’re drinking kicks in. The “Need To Know” video is all just practice for Grimes for when she and Elon go off to Mars in a few years and start a technocrat colony.

In a 2020 interview with Business Insider, when asked whether she’d rather upload her consciousness to the Cloud or go to Mars, Grimes said going to the red planet was one of her main goals.

“WOW, what a question. Ummmmm……….. I would very much like to do both of these things. Like, these are the main things I’m trying to do” Grimes said at the time. “I guess I’d like to upload my consciousness, and then when it’s technologically possible, have my consciousness live in some kind of humanoid vessel that can speak and move freely, and then that body can go to Mars and other planets with my mind inside it.”

Okay Grimes, yeah sure, whatever you want to do. Planet Her from Doja Cat lands on June 25th.