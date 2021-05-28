Aliens abduct Doja Cat during her iHeartRadio Music Awards performance

Get it girls!!! Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

Doja Cat continues to stake her claim as one of the most versatile women in rap and pop right now. In her medley performance of “Streets,” “Kiss Me More,” and “Say So” at last night’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, she once again gave fans something visually new, with unique arrangements of each track. This time, she also busted it down with latex-clad aliens in a cornfield, where they eventually beam her up to their U.F.O., presumably to crown her as their queen. In addition to this being her first performance at iHeartRadio Music Awards, the triple threat won the award for Best New Pop Artist. Her single “Say So” received nominations in the socially voted categories Favorite Music Video Choreography and TikTok Bop of the Year.

This performance feels like a build up to her upcoming Planet Her album, which is expected to be released sometime this summer. According to iHeartRadio, Doja Cat shared some details about the highly anticipated project on last night’s red carpet.

“It is visually I feel like the most captivating project I’m going to be doing. We’re kinda basing it all in space,” she says. “Not literally, but maybe. Maybe someday I’ll be able to go up there.”

“It’s about relationships. … I love it, it’s new,” she adds. “The fact that it’s new makes me excited. It’s not a huge statement, not a political statement. It’s just Planet Her, for girls.”

Other performances of the evening include Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak as Silk Sonic, H.E.R., Ariana Grande, and The Weeknd. The Weeknd won Male Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for “Blinding Lights.” Pop singer Dua Lip secured the award for Female Artist of the Year, and Elton John received the iHeartRadio Icon Award, for you know, being iconic.