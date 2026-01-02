Even Grok is pretty grossed out by some of the images Grok has been putting out lately Things are not going well when your AI reportedly suggests its users might consider calling the FBI on it.

The main problem with our planet’s sudden gout of apocalyptically inescapable generative AIs, like ChatGPT and Grok, is that—aw, whoops, no, we just gave ourselves a bit of a dizzy spell there, trying to narrow the festering boil of issues with this tech down to one “main” offender. Give us a second here to rephrase… Okay, one of several layered problems that happen with generative AIs like ChatGPT and Grok is that they are, at their core, “Say yes” machines. Whatever safeguards or guardrails that tech firms implement in efforts to keep themselves out of headlines like the one hovering above these exact words, they’re running directly counter to that fundamental goal: Generating the words and images that their users are willing to boil a lake or two in order to read and see. And, spoiler alert for those of you new to the species: Sometimes human beings want to read and look at some pretty gross shit.