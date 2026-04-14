Guy Fieri regrets welcoming Andrew Tate to Flavortown
After being photographed with the alleged rapist and sex trafficker at a recent UFC fight, Guy Fieri released a "crystal clear" statement distancing himself from the infamous manosphere podcaster.Courtesy of Food Network
Guy Fieri aims to be as apolitical as he is welcoming. However, while his aversion to politics bumps up against the many pictures of the Flavortown Mayor with the President of the United States, his gregariousness does not extend to manosphere influencer and alleged rapist and trafficker Andrew Tate. Unfortunately for Fieri, Tate also enjoys watching guys kick the shit out of each other, and the two were photographed meeting at a recent UFC fight. In hindsight, after taking some flak for the photo, Fieri has determined that the meeting wasn’t so gangster. Taking to X, the Everything App, where Tate has 10.9 million followers and Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, gets away with generating untold amounts of child sexual abuse material for users, Fieri made it “crystal clear” that he does not know or support the Tate brothers “in any way.”