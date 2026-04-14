Guy Fieri aims to be as apolitical as he is welcoming. However, while his aversion to politics bumps up against the many pictures of the Flavortown Mayor with the President of the United States, his gregariousness does not extend to manosphere influencer and alleged rapist and trafficker Andrew Tate. Unfortunately for Fieri, Tate also enjoys watching guys kick the shit out of each other, and the two were photographed meeting at a recent UFC fight. In hindsight, after taking some flak for the photo, Fieri has determined that the meeting wasn’t so gangster. Taking to X, the Everything App, where Tate has 10.9 million followers and Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, gets away with generating untold amounts of child sexual abuse material for users, Fieri made it “crystal clear” that he does not know or support the Tate brothers “in any way.”

“I’m seeing all of your comments about the photo from Saturday’s UFC event and all I can say is that I’m devastated,” Fieri wrote. “I was there to see the fights and when I was walking through the venue, the Tate brothers stood up and said hello and that’s when the exchanged [sic] happened. I did not know them or about them before that moment.”

“I’ll never pretend to be a perfect person but let me be crystal clear, I do not know the Tate brothers nor do I support them in any way.”

The international criminal investigations into Tate and his brother, Tristan, are vast. According to CNN, in Romania, the Tates are undergoing investigations for human trafficking, trafficking minors, sex with minors, and setting up a gang to sexually exploit women. He was also charged in the UK with 21 counts of rape, actual bodily harm, and human trafficking. Unsurprisingly, Tate found sanctuary within the UFC and the White House, which welcomed the brothers to the United States, where they are also the subject of a criminal investigation, last year.