The dream of a Hacks spin-off is dead
Paul W. Down confirms that the future of Jimmy, Kayla, and Latitude will have to remain in our imaginations.Images via HBO Max
Hacks had a pretty big day when the Emmy nominations were announced yesterday. In fact, with 24 nominations, it earned the most nominations ever for a comedy in a single year. With those kinds of stats, you could reasonably assume that the television powers that be would be chomping on the bit to make more Hacks. Even Meg Stalter, who became a first-time Emmy nominee yesterday for her performance in the show, spent much of her season five promo tour semi-jokingly ginning up enthusiasm for a Hacks spinoff focusing on her character Kayla and Paul W. Downs’ character Jimmy. But Downs, who himself earned three Emmy nominations yesterday, has definitively shut that down.
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