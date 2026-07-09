The dream of a Hacks spin-off is dead

Hacks had a pretty big day when the Emmy nominations were announced yesterday. In fact, with 24 nominations, it earned the most nominations ever for a comedy in a single year. With those kinds of stats, you could reasonably assume that the television powers that be would be chomping on the bit to make more Hacks. Even Meg Stalter, who became a first-time Emmy nominee yesterday for her performance in the show, spent much of her season five promo tour semi-jokingly ginning up enthusiasm for a Hacks spinoff focusing on her character Kayla and Paul W. Downs’ character Jimmy. But Downs, who himself earned three Emmy nominations yesterday, has definitively shut that down.

A Jimmy and Kayla spinoff is “not going to happen,” Downs told Variety in a post-nomination interview. “The reason is that the story has been very important to us; we pitched its ending from the beginning. Because we were able to end it in the way that we did, it feels like something we do not want to change in any way. We want it to exist the way it did.” In the final episode of Hacks, Jimmy and Kayla finally assume control of her father’s talent agency, Latitude. Their exploits on the talent side of the industry—particularly season four’s Dance Mom arc—became a bigger part of the show as the series continued, and the potential for a comedy focused on agents managing out-of-control talent seemed obvious.

But alas, it is not meant to be. “We feel so happy with how it ended, and we are so happy with how people have reacted to the finale of the show. For that reason, it’s something that we want to leave [as is],” says Downs. “I’ve never definitively said that, but I’m definitively saying that. I’m not being coy, I’m telling you the truth. It’s not happening.”