Halle Berry says she did not give Drake permission to use slimy photo

No one is safe at the Kids’ Choice Awards. Just ask Halle Berry. Slimed at the 2012 ceremony, the Oscar winner still deals with the fallout.

After Drake used a photograph of Berry slimed at the Kids Choice Awards for the cover of his latest single, the actor wrote on Instagram that she denied his request to use the photo. Now, Berry’s face dripping with green viscous goo adorns the promotional art for “Slime You Out,” which Drake posted on his Instagram Wednesday, and there’s not much she can do about it except move on. Two days later, Halle Berry announced her intention to do just that, posting an image on Instagram that reads, “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy […] even if you’re a woman.”

Advertisement

Though Berry had the decency not to name Drake in her initial post, commenters quickly figured it out. “[Drake] didn’t get my permission,” she wrote. “That’s not cool I thought better of him !” At press time, we don’t know why she thought better of a guy who posted a picture of the bras thrown at him at concerts with the caption, “Remember when we both forgot who the fuck I was in unison…that wavelength was def a foolish one.” However, some commenters cracked their knuckles and told Berry that, well, actually, she doesn’t own the photograph, and Drake paid a fee, so it’s all good. Berry informed them that Drake did ask for permission—he just ignored her response. “He asked me and i said NO that’s why,” Berry commented. “Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do ! That was the f*uck you to me. Not cool You get it?”

We get it. Honestly, the only thing we don’t get is why Drake would do that to Halle Berry.

