Halsey and Ti West are writing a TV show for Prime Video The MaXXXine dream team is ready to stream.

Fresh off her extremely quick turn in MaXXXine, Halsey is reteaming with X director Ti West for a new show for Prime Video called Bloodlust. Halsey will serve as creator, writer, and executive producer, and West will direct. Per Variety, there are no plot details at this time.

Rolling Stone adds that Halsey has been working on the series for years now as she’s been tiptoeing into the film world over the last five years, appearing as Porsha Crystal in Sing 2, herself in A Star Is Born, and Tabby Martin in MaXXXine. She even played Wonder Woman in Teen Titans GO! To The Movies. She’s also a member of the coveted five-timers club, so it’s high time she wrote a TV show. She’s still on the hook for an HBO show called The Player’s Table, a murder mystery set in a Long Island prep school. The show has been developing since 2021 and will supposedly land on HBO eventually.

Bloodlust is also Ti West’s first post-X project. Earlier in the year, after hinting at a fourth X movie, he confirmed that he was through torturing poor Maxine—though not Mia Goth. “[I] would love to keep working with Mia,” he wrote in a Reddit AMA. “X trilogy prob done though. Happy with where we left it.”