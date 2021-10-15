After Netflix’s co-CEO, Te d Sarandos, n ame-checked Hannah Gadsby in a memo doubling down on his support for Dave Chappelle’s comedy special which fea tured transphobic comments, Gasby has now let Sarandos know exactly how she feels about it.



In the new, company-wide memo sent out to employees on Monday, Sarandos wrote, “We are working hard to ensure marginalized communities aren’t defined by a single story. So we have Sex Education, Orange Is The New Black, Control Z, Hannah Gadsby and Dave Chappelle all on Netflix. Key to this is increasing diversity on the content team itself.”

But Gadbsy has something to say to Sarandos: Fuck you.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the Australian comedian wrote:

Hey Ted Sarandos! Just a quick note to let you know that I would prefer if you didn’t drag my name into your mess. Now I have to deal with even more of the hate and anger that Dave Chappelle’s fans like to unleash on me every time Dave gets 20 million dollars to process his emotionally stunted partial world view. You didn’t pay me nearly enough to deal with the real world consequences of the hate speech dog whistling you refuse to acknowledge, Ted. Fuck you and your amoral algorithm cult…I do shits with more back bone than you. That’s just a joke! I definitely didn’t cross a line because you just told the world there isn’t one.

Her comment about “real world consequences” is likely in reference to Sarandos’ latest memo, that said, “While some employees disagree, we have a strong belief that content on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm.”

Gadbsy also captioned her Instagram post with “Yes I watched the whole thing. Leave me alone. #transisbeautiful #comedyisdead #ikilledit.”



The Please Like Me star has two comedy specials on Netflix: 2018's Nanette and her 2020 follow-up, Douglas. Nanette in particular went viral upon its premiere, for Gadsby’s profound way of tackling mental health and queer identity.

