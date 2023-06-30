Harrison Ford's 21 best (and 7 worst) movies, ranked

Harrison Ford is one of our biggest, most iconic movie stars. Much like Gary Cooper and Clint Eastwood, he tends to play tough, stoic men who don’t necessarily wear their hearts on their sleeves, though he’ll sprinkle in bits of warmth, humor, panic, and self-doubt, as required. The carpenter-turned-actor will celebrate his 81st birthday in July, and he’s still at it, trying something new (television, with terrific turns in 1923 and Shrinking) and once again returning to the role that helped make him a legend; he plays Indiana Jones for the last time in the series capper, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. To mark Ford’s final turn as Indy as well as his birthday, The A.V. Club has developed a comprehensive list of his 21 best films and, since they can’t all be gems when you’ve been in the game for almost 50 years, his seven worst films.