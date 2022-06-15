Prime Video has shared the first teaser trailer for its Harry Styles-led drama My Policeman, which follows a closeted police officer in 1957 as he navigates a love triangle with his wife and a male museum curator.

Based on Bethan Roberts’ 2012 novel, My Policeman operates within two time periods: the first is during 1 957, when Tom Burgess (Styles) first meets his wife Marion (Emma Corrin) and museum curator Patrick Hazelwood (David Dawson), he begins an affair with the latter of the two. The second timeline occurs forty years later, when Marion takes Patrick in after he suffers a stroke, ushering in turmoil within her and Tom’s marriage.

The first teaser, which follows the two first-look images Prime Video shared from the film last week, is full of yearning glances and lingering portrait shots of Styles that feel right out of a Directioner’s fan-cam video.

Advertisement

The audience first meets Patrick and Tom as they stand together taking in a painting of a stormy sea. “So how does it make you feel?” Patrick asks Tom. The answer, come to find out, is far more complicated than it seems. As Tom also connects with Marion and eventually weds her (while maintaining a “friendship” with Patrick), a deeply illicit love triangle forms.

Emotions run high in the short clip, with Patrick and Tom brawling and Marion sobbing as she burns Tom’s uniform in a fire pit. And Tom finally answers Patrick’s question about the painting. “You can sense the waves,” Tom muses. “You know how strong they are, like swimming in rough surf. You feel they could crush you or take you under. You just have to let it take hold of you.”

My Policeman will be in select theaters October 21, and available for streaming on Prime Video starting November 4.