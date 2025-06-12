Harvey Weinstein's rape charge gets mistrial after tense jury deliberations On Wednesday, Weinstein was found guilty of one sexual assault count and not guilty of another.

Harvey Weinstein’s rape charge ended in a mistrial today, after the jury foreperson said he felt threatened by other jurors. Yesterday, Weinstein’s 12-person jury found the disgraced mogul guilty of one criminal sexual act against former Project Runway assistant Miriam Haley, and not guilty of another against former model Kaja Sokola. He jury was not able to reach a verdict on a third rape charge, related to actor Jessica Mann, after days of tense deliberation.

After four days of discussions, jurors were sent home Wednesday afternoon after reports of fighting in the jury room, per The Hollywood Reporter. That day, the jury foreperson reportedly sent a note asking to speak to Judge Curtis Farber, after which he told Farber and attorneys, “I feel afraid inside there. I can’t be inside there.” He went on to explain that he felt other jurors were pressuring him to change his decision, and said, “Oh we will see you outside,” when he refused. When asked whether he would return to the jury room on Thursday, he said he would not.