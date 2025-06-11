Harvey Weinstein guilty of one sexual assault count, not guilty of another in retrial

A New York City jury found disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein guilty of one count of sexual assault of former Project Runway assistant Miriam Haley, but not guilty of another count of sexual assault against former model Kaja Sokola, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The verdict was handed down Wednesday afternoon during a retrial after Weinstein’s 2020 conviction was overturned in April 2024.

There is still one count of rape in the third degree that the jury has not yet been able to reach a consensus about, but the jurors have been dismissed for the day and will reconvene tomorrow. The alleged rape was committed against aspiring actress Jessica Mann. Per THR, the first-degree sexual assault charges are a higher felony and carry maximum sentences of 25 years.

The news comes after days of reports of tense deliberations, with The Wrap reporting earlier this week that a standstill between the jurors led some to begin bringing up and discussing other details about Weinstein’s past that were not explicitly disclosed during the trial. At least one juror asked to be excused from the trial because he did not feel like it was “fair and just.”

Charges faced by Weinstein stem from incidents in 2006 and 2013. Haley and Sokola both alleged that Weinstein forced them to perform oral sex on him during separate incidents in 2006. Mann accused Weinstein of raping her during the 2013 incident, and Weinstein was found guilty of all three charges in 2020. In a separate 2022 trial, a California jury found him guilty of three counts of rape and sexual assault and was sentenced to 16 years. That conviction still stands, though Weinstein’s legal team is currently appealing.