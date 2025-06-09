Harvey Weinstein's retrial jury struggling with consensus Some jurors believe the beleaguered movie tycoon and #MeToo poster boy isn't getting a fair trial.

The retrial of Harvey Weinstein continued its third day of deliberations with jurors struggling to decide the former Miramax head’s fate. The Wrap reports that jurors are at a standstill and unable to reach a consensus as jurors attempt to change the minds of the others by discussing information about Weinstein’s past that had not been introduced as evidence. According to transcripts of closed-door court meetings obtained by AP, the jury foreperson warned Judge Curtis Farber that they “feel like [jurors] are attacking, talking together, fighting together.” The foreperson believes the jury is considering Weinstein’s past and using it to push people to “change their minds.” Per Hollywood Reporter, one juror overheard others discussing the trial outside deliberations. That juror asked to be excused and said, “In good conscience, I don’t think it is fair and just.” Another was more optimistic. “Things are going well today,” they said. “The tone is very different. We’re making headway.”