Williams recalled her own days as a fan attending hardcore shows and how different the environment could be, but argued that concerts have evolved. “I’m really not even saying I think there is a ‘right’ or a ‘wrong’ way here. I’m just saying that I’m sorry that I handled the whole situation like the arbiter of the same type of cancel culture that doesn’t often teach or lead in any productive way,” she said.

“I hate that there isn’t always a simple answer to even the world’s silliest problems. A ‘good’ or a ‘bad’ bin to use for clean up. I hate that the only thing I really know to say to people I deem racist or bigoted in any way is ‘you’re dead to me’ when I know that message isn’t the kind that’s going to change a hateful heart,” she wrote, referencing another call-out at a concert where she denounced Ron DeSantis supporters. “How can I feel soft and tragic about it in one moment and ragey and rigid the next? Because that’s human.”

Williams concluded her thoughtful reflection by opining that public shaming (at least in this case) probably wasn’t going to change anyone’s ways, and imploring fans to behave respectfully at shows. “I don’t want us to have to stop a show for physical aggression ever again,” she wrote, nevertheless adding, “Rest assured, I will still have a person removed if necessary. I’ll just try with all my heart not to make it seem like some biblical era public execution next time.”