HBO decides it might as well cancel South Side while they’re at it

Perhaps realizing that they hadn’t yet canceled all its shows, HBO finally got around to giving the ax to beloved Chicago-based comedy South Side. It was never the most widely seen show on the platform, as if that mattered, considering Warner Bros. Discovery is canceling shows and movies before they even air. However, South Side established a substantial cult following since debuting on Comedy Central in 2019. The show’s third season hit HBO Max in December 2022. Honestl y, it’s surprising that HBO even aired the thing.



“While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a fourth season of South Side, we are so proud of the rich world Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Sultan Salahuddin created,” said an HBO Max spokesperson. “We thank them and Michael Blieden, Tony Hernandez, the supremely talented cast and crew and our partners at MTV Entertainment Studios. For three seasons, this beloved series balanced cutting, hyperlocal social commentary about life on the South Side of Chicago with silly, sometimes zany humor. The result was a wholly unique, ambitious, and fearless comedy that could speak to everyone living the American dream.”

It is a testament to the show that HBO even commented on the cancelation. Most shows are killed off in the dead of night and thrown on a list of potential write-downs for tax season.

In our season three review, writer Quinci LeGardye praised the show:

South Side can be tough to categorize. It’s at once a dual-workplace comedy, an ensemble comedy, and an example of utilizing a setting as an integral character. Now three years removed from its Comedy Central debut, South Side has expanded its reach while still staying true to its roots. R-T-O is still the epicenter (as is the show’s main foursome), but with this latest batch, the series is clearly more comfortable straying out beyond those lines to create something special.

South Side still streams on HBO Max (for now).

