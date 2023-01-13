Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

TNT refused to air the already-finished final season of Snowpiercer

The sci-fi show's fourth season has been kicked off the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned network, and is being shopped around to other outlets

By
William Hughes
Comments (1)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Daveed Diggs
Daveed Diggs
Photo: TNT

Well, this is just getting goddamn ridiculous at this point: Deadline reports that yet another network has decided to shitcan one of its shows, after already filming an entire season of it, with news breaking today that the fourth season of Snowpiercer won’t be airing on TNT. (Which, shock of shocks, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, bold pioneers in the “paying creative people to make something and then not bothering to air it” sciences.)

Watch
  • Off
  • English
03:12
Now playing
Rosa Salazar and Christoph Waltz want Alita: Battle Angel to inspire young women
January 29, 2019
07:01
Now playing
Director Rob Marshall on Mary Poppins Returns and making a successful movie musical
December 19, 2018

To be (an extremely tiny amount of) fair, Snowpiercer had become something of an outlier on TNT at this point, being the network’s last remaining original scripted series floating amidst a sea of reruns. Also, a spokesperson for TNT claimed that it had been working with the show’s producers, Tomorrow Studios, to help shop the show around. But even so: It’s a damn lousy way to treat a bunch of people who went out and did all the hard work of filming a TV show for you, and another data point in the increasingly worrying trend of treating that kind of output as totally disposable, even by the already loose standards of TV. (See also AMC’s recent decision to dump the completed second season of Courtney B. Vance’s 61st Street.)

It’s especially notable to do this to a show that’s been around for as long as Snowpiercer has; the series, which stars Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly, isn’t a ratings juggernaut or anything, but it’s got enough fans that you’d think it would be worth it to give them an actual fourth season and a finale—especially if it already, y’know, exists, and is just sitting on a hard drive somewhere.

Advertisement

Deadline notes that the Snowpiercer dumping was apparently tied to all the efforts WBD made last year to turn TV shows into tax cuts, a practice the entertainment giant has said it’s now done with. (Mostly, apparently.) We did get one small note of optimism regarding this practice earlier this week, at least: Starz made headlines by picking up the already-completed second season of Minx, after HBO tax cut it into the trash.

NewsNewswire