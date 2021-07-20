Snapchat had its moment in the mid-2010s before millennials, Gen Z, and Kylie Jenner decided it was uncool. In a belated attempt at getting the youths invested in an app best used for sending nudes and playing with anime filters, Snapchat has now teamed up with HBO Max to offer free series or season premiere episodes of Gossip Girl, Game Of Thrones, Euphoria, and more, starting today.



The feature, referred to as HBO Max Mini, is only available in the United States for now and “launches instantly in Snapchat with no installation required, offers age-appropriate episodes based on the user’s age, and is available on iOS and Android,” according to the press release. The app also includes a function that allows users to watch shows together with as many as 63 of their closest friends, with chat and Bitmoji reactions to let people know what you really think about the latest Gossip Girl twist.

Will the prospect of watching hit shows for free bring teens back to Snapchat ? Most people who want to watch HBO Max shows have likely already asked a friend or parent for a login, or tried to download its programming online illegally. And phone screens are tiny! Aren’t people far more likely to watch an episode that’s over 20 minutes long on their laptops instead? The partnership has strong “H ow do you do, fellow kids?” energy, and we doubt it’ll make Snapchat cool again— but HBO Max gets some points for trying.



In case you don’t have an HBO Max subscription and want to give the Snapchat thing a try, here’s the full list of titles available: