The teaser for Apple TV+’s Magic Johnson docuseries, They Call Me Magic, is here. The four-part series will debut on the streamer on April 22.

The series logline reads:



They Call Me Magic offers a rare glimpse into the incredible real life story of Johnson, who left his mark on history through his work—both on and off the court—and continues to impact our culture today.



Earvin “Magic” Johnson first rose to fame during his college basketball career, when he led Michigan State to its first NCAA Championship in 1979. In the final game, they beat Indiana State, which was led by senior Larry Bird, who Johnson would forge a legendary friendship and rivalry with in the NBA.

That year, Johnson was drafted first overall by the Los Angeles Lakers, and teamed up with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for a historic season that ended with Johnson leading the team to a championship. The team became known as the “Showtime Lakers” and won five championships.

In 1991, Johnson announced that he had tested HIV positive. He retired from the NBA, but played a few more times professionally, including the 1992 All-Star Game and as a member of the 1992 Olympics “Dream Team.” Johnson faced discrimination from other players in the league who feared he would infect them, as well as homophobia from people who mistakenly thought straight people couldn’t contract HIV. He briefly returned to the Lakers in the mid ‘90s. Once he retired, he dedicated time to HIV advocacy and education.

They Call Me Magic features interviews with Johnson, his family and friends, as well as many of the all-stars he faced and influenced in the NBA.

The new docuseries isn’t the only upcoming show that takes a look at Johnson. HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty, produced by Adam McKay, will debut this March. Newcomer Quincy Isaiah will play Johnson.