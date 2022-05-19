HBO’s not letting another three year gap get in-between the next season of the critically acclaimed series Barry, starring Bill Hader. The company has quickly renewed the dark comedy for a fourth season ahead of the season three finale.

Season four is slated to begin production in August, with Hader directing all eight episodes. The SNL-alum also serves as the series’ writer and executive producer.

In addition to Hader, Barry stars Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler, and Sarah Burns. Recurring cast members include D’Arcy Carden and Michael Irby.

In The A.V. Club’s review of the latest third season episode, David Cote writes:

Quick side note for catastrophists braying that Barry peaked in season two and has been sliding since: This one might be grinding gears to find its lane, but that maneuver is part of the game. Barry has always been a combustible mashup of genres and stress on the seams is to be expected. No other series packs as many good jokes, rich characters, plot and kickass action into thirty minutes. Plus the series has a built-in opacity, a Rorschach quality, that I admire.

The season three finale of Barry airs on HBO on June 12.