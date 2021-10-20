Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, October 20. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Four Hours At The Capitol (HBO, 9 p.m.): “Directed by Jamie Roberts, HBO’s documentary Four Hours At The Capitol doesn’t present the events of January 6 as a one-time explosion of collective madness. The interviews with the insurrectionists who attacked Congress are bracing in their sense of calm. No one raises their voice, and despite having months to reflect on their actions, no one expresses genuine regret. That’s what is most frightening, as the documentary makes clear that January 6 wasn’t just the end of a movement but the beginning of a dark chapter in American history.” Here’s the full review of this 90-minute special by Stephen Robinson.

Regular coverage

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Wild cards

Night Teeth (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Adam Randall directs this horror thriller, which stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Benny, a freelance chauffeur hired by friends Blaire (Debby Ryan) and Zoe (Lucy Fry) to drive them to several popular Los Angeles nightclubs. Benny soon realizes his passengers are actually centuries-old vampires, and gets swept up in a power struggle between the city’s vampires and allies with the two women to stay alive. Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney, Alfie Allen, and Alexander Ludwig also star. For more, check out Jason Shawhan’s review of the film on the site.

Found (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This moving documentary explores how three Chinese American women—Chloe, Sadie, and Lily—used the genetic testing and DNA analysis site 23andMe only to discover they were related and, coincidentally, all adopted. They form a newfound bound and decide to return to China to explore their origins together. With help from family members and researchers, they revisit the circumstances of their early years, their orphanages, and reunite with the nannies who cared for them.

Stuck Together (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Directed by and starring Danny Boon, this heartwarming French comedy film is set during the pandemic. When Paris goes into lockdown, the quirky residents of an apartment building must adjust to a new life during quarantine. The cast include François Damiens, Laurence Arné, and Yvan Attal.