Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, October 10. All times are Eastern.

Top picks

Scenes From A Marriage (HBO, 9 p.m., series finale): Hagai Levi and Amy Herzog’s adaptation of the Ingmar Bergman miniseries draws to a close tonight with “In The Middle Of The Night, In A Dark House, Somewhere In The World.” Chris Feil hasn’t always been optimistic about the endpoint of Oscar Isaac’s Jonathan and Jessica Chastain’s Mira together, but found the penultimate episode (which includes that scene) to be the strongest of the series to date. He’ll resume his recapping duties one last time to break down the series finale.

Buried (Showtime, 9 p.m.): Here’s Robyn Pennacchia on the four-part docuseries about the “memory wars”: “[Overall], Buried is balanced and thorough, and not interested in injecting flashiness, à la docuseries like Tiger King. Anyone watching it who is unfamiliar with the story is going to vacillate between believing the memories were real or not, and may even come out of it not knowing what to believe—which is exactly as it should be with a case like this. It would have been easy to go at this topic from either side, with a distinct point-of-view. But because [the filmmakers] chose not to do that, the most convincing arguments are able to stand out on their own.”



Evil (Paramount+, 3:01 a.m., season-two finale): The second season of this supernatural drama concludes this morning. Look for our post-mortem interview with Michael Emerson on the site later today.

Regular coverage

The Walking Dead (AMC, 9 p.m.): It’s fall finale time. Alex McLevy will recap as usual.

Wild Cards

Legends Of The Hidden Temple (The CW, 8 p.m.): Cristela Alonzo hosts the adult version of this show, because all the kids who watched it growing up wanted a chance to meet Olmec. The stakes are higher, as the show leaves the studio for the outside world (horrifying), and the prize is $25,000, which could really help out on those student loans. Watch for future coverage!

Heels (Starz, 9 p.m., season-one finale): This wrestling drama gained strength and momentum as its first season unfolded. Kyle Fowle was an early convert, writing in his pre-air review that “while there’s plenty of drama, Heels might work best as a workplace comedy. DWL’s cast of wrestlers, and the people portraying them, have a wonderful chemistry that brings every scene in the shady Dome to life, and there’s even a wonderfully hilarious cameo from a former superstar of the industry (and potential new AEW signing?) that’ll leave you wanting to spend a lot more time in this particular locker room.”