Spend one last summer in Acapulco with the final season trailer

The Apple TV+ comedy is making one last trip to the '80s for its fourth and final season, premiering on July 23.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 8, 2025 | 2:03pm
Apple TV+ is checking out of Las Colinas. With one final season of Acapulco hitting the streamer this summer, the show is spending its last vacation fixating on what made the show’s vibrant and colorful hotel such a worthwhile destination. This time, Máximo Gallardo (Eugenio Derbez) is waxing nostalgic about his first season as Hotel Operator (or “H.O.”), working to ensure Los Colinas returns to its former glory as the region’s best hotel. Played by Enrique Arrizon in the flashbacks, Máximo learns that running a hotel is more complicated than he expected, especially when his chief competitor steals the top spot in the annual ranking of Acapulco’s hotels.

Loosely based on the 2017 Ken Marino-directed comedy, How To Be A Latin Lover, in which Derbez plays the titular lover, Máximo, Acapulco has allowed the actor to explore Máximo’s rise across 40 episodes. This final season will see the actor put the character to bed for now.

Acapulco’s ten-episode final season debuts on the streamer with two episodes on July 23. New episodes premiere weekly through September 17.

 
