Spend one last summer in Acapulco with the final season trailer The Apple TV+ comedy is making one last trip to the '80s for its fourth and final season, premiering on July 23.

Apple TV+ is checking out of Las Colinas. With one final season of Acapulco hitting the streamer this summer, the show is spending its last vacation fixating on what made the show’s vibrant and colorful hotel such a worthwhile destination. This time, Máximo Gallardo (Eugenio Derbez) is waxing nostalgic about his first season as Hotel Operator (or “H.O.”), working to ensure Los Colinas returns to its former glory as the region’s best hotel. Played by Enrique Arrizon in the flashbacks, Máximo learns that running a hotel is more complicated than he expected, especially when his chief competitor steals the top spot in the annual ranking of Acapulco’s hotels.