We hope your bags are packed and ready to go, because the jet-setting anthology series The White Lotus officially returns on October 30, featuring a (nearly) entirely new cast, and a whole host of rich white people problems.

With an official release date on the horizon, The White Lotus share details about the group of new guests arriving for season two, including the newly crowned Emmy-winner Jennifer Coolidge:



F. Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso: Visiting Sicily with his son, Dominic (Michael Imperioli), and grandson, Albie (Adam DiMarco), Bert is getting frail, yet still sees himself as virile and capable. Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt: A wealthy, unstable woman, traveling with her husband, Greg (Jon Gries), and assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson). Adam DiMarco as Albie Di Grasso: Dominic’s son and Bert’s grandson, Albie is a sweet and observant college grad, who often serves as his family’s peacekeeper.

Meghann Fahy as Daphne Babcock: A stay-at-home mom visiting Italy with her husband, Cameron (Theo James), and another couple, Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza). Beatrice Grannò as Mia: A Sicilian local, Mia is a talented singer in search of her big break. Tom Hollander as Quentin: An English expat, vacationing with his friends and his nephew, Jack (Leo Woodall). Sabrina Impacciatore as VALENTINA - The passionate, dedicated manager in charge of the White Lotus resort in Taormina, who expects perfection from her staff. Michael Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso: A Hollywood producer visiting Sicily with his elderly father, Bert, and post-college son, Albie, to explore their ancestral roots. Theo James as Cameron Babcock: A wildly successful businessman from a wealthy family, Cameron is vacationing with his wife Daphne, his college roommate, Ethan (Sharpe), and Ethan’s wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza). Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller: Newly wealthy after her husband finds professional success, Harper and Ethan are visiting Italy with Ethan’s college roommate, Cameron, and Cameron’s wife, Daphne. Haley Lu Richardson as Portia: A small-town girl and recent college graduate, Portia is traveling with her boss, Tanya (Coolidge), hoping for adventure. Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller: After recently striking professional success, Ethan and his wife, Harper (Plaza), are invited to vacation in Italy with his college roommate, Cameron, and Cameron’s wife, Daphne. Simona Tabasco as Lucia: A Sicilian local who frequents the White Lotus resort in search of work and opportunity amongst the wealthy clientele.

Advertisement

The first season of Mike White’s anthology series was a resounding success, receiving critical acclaim as well as 10 Emmy awards, including for Outstanding Writing and Directing. White returns as series creator, writer, and director for all seven episodes.

Season two of The White Lotus premieres on October 30, on HBO and HBO Max.