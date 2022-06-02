It’s said life imitates art, and director Olivier Assayas leans into this concept wholly with the remake of his famed 1996 film Irma Vep. The now- HBO Max series, starring Alicia Vikander, follows one American actor as she tries to take on a new direction in her career, all the while not getting swallowed by those around her—including Irma Vep herself.



Vikander leads the series as Mira, who after feeling disillusioned by her career back in the States, takes on a role in the neurotic René Vidal’s (Vincent Macaigne) serial adaptation of Les Vampires. Despite warnings of the director’s erratic behavior, Mira views Irma Vep as a role that could transform her career. Like a fish out of water, Mira must navigate the professional and interpersonal waves. Meanwhile, the barriers between Mira and the character of Irma Vep begin to melt away.

Irma Vep also stars Jeanne Balibar as Zoe, Devon Ross as Regina, Lars Eidinger as Gottfried, Vincent Lacoste as Edmond Lagrange, Nora Hamzawi as Carla, Adria Arjona as Laurie, and Carrie Brownstein as Zelda.

In our review of the soon-to-premiere series, David Cote writes:

“If you think all these layers of celluloid history and biography might lead to a shaky soufflé, think again. Stuffed with colorful characters speaking wistful but believable dialogue, attractive locations, and graceful camerawork, Irma Vep floats along on the lightest of breezes, a behind-the-scenes comedy with enough heartbreak and humor to keep it grounded. The series is also ridiculously bingeable and addictive. After four episodes, we wanted more. Assayas moves at a leisurely, un-plotty pace, indulging his actors and witty dialogue, mixing original Vampires footage (by Louis Feuillade) with the movie-within-a-movie’s-recreation, and showing us the Altman-esque naturalism of life on and off the set. It’s a masterful handling of visual vocabularies, arguably the most sophisticated serial moviemaking HBO has ever produced (it did so in association with A24).”

Assayas and Vikander serve as the series’ executive producers alongside Sylvie Barthet, Daniel Delume, Ravi Nandan, Hallie Sekoff, Kevin Turen, Stuart Manashil, Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, and Ashley Levinson.

Irma Vep premieres on HBO on June 6.