As reported by Deadline, Helena Bonham Carter has joined Anthony Hopkins and Johnny Flynn in the Holocaust drama One Life. The film is a biopic of Nicholas Winton, a London stockbroker who helped 669 Jewish children escape from Czechoslovakia to Britain at the beginning of World War II.



Hopkins and Flynn are starring as Winton at different ages. Bonham Carter will be portraying his mother Babi Winton during Flynn’s portion of the film.

Deadline confirms that the cast also includes Hopkins’ The Two Popes co-star Jonathan Pryce, Romola Garai, Alex Sharp, and Lena Olin. Hopkins and Flynn have already been attached to the project for two years.

James Hawes is set to make his directorial feature debut with One Life. He has previously worked extensively in TV, most recently directing six episodes of the Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas Apple TV+ series Slow Horses. His other credits include Raised By Wolves, Snowpiercer, and Black Mirror.

The script was co-written by Lucinda Coxon and Nick Drake, adapted from the biography If It’s Not Impossible…The Life of Sir Nicholas Winton, authored by the humanitarian’s daughter Barbara. One Life is set to begin production later this year.

Bonham Carter notably recently played Princess Margaret for two seasons of The Crown. She’ll be seen on Netflix again later this year, reprising the role of Eudoria Holmes in Enola Holmes 2.

Hopkins won his second Oscar in 2021 for The Father, and he’s re-teamed with director Florian Zeller for The Son, in theaters this November. Later this year, he’ll also be appearing in Armageddon Time, starring Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong.

Flynn was seen earlier this year in The Outfit and Operation Mincemeat, also based on true events during WWII. Outside of the U.K., he’s likely most recognizable for playing Mr. Knightley in Emma.; he also starred in three seasons of the Netflix rom-com series Lovesick, formerly known as Scrotal Recall.