Helena Bonham Carter's White Lotus performance somehow wasn't "boisterous" enough for Mike White
A new report also confirms Vincent Cassel's role in the show's fourth season.Screenshot: YouTube
As we previously reported, Helena Bonham Carter’s character in the fourth season of The White Lotus was dismissed and replaced with a new character that will be portrayed by Laura Dern. Carter left the production toward the end of April over reported “creative differences” that emerged when the Cannes-set season began production. Now, Variety has offered a few more details about the nixed character. The character was meant to be a down-on-her-luck actress looking for a comeback, and that the “creative differences” emerged from Mike White’s insistence upon a “boisterous” (Variety‘s word) performance, which would normally seem to be the kind of performance Carter would easily turn in.
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