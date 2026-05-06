Helena Bonham Carter's White Lotus performance somehow wasn't "boisterous" enough for Mike White

A new report also confirms Vincent Cassel's role in the show's fourth season.

By Drew Gillis  |  May 6, 2026 | 9:26am
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Helena Bonham Carter's White Lotus performance somehow wasn't

As we previously reported, Helena Bonham Carter’s character in the fourth season of The White Lotus was dismissed and replaced with a new character that will be portrayed by Laura Dern. Carter left the production toward the end of April over reported “creative differences” that emerged when the Cannes-set season began production. Now, Variety has offered a few more details about the nixed character. The character was meant to be a down-on-her-luck actress looking for a comeback, and that the “creative differences” emerged from Mike White’s insistence upon a “boisterous” (Variety‘s word) performance, which would normally seem to be the kind of performance Carter would easily turn in. 

In any case, Dern will step into a role more tailored to her skills, though it sounds like the character will remain an actress. Variety‘s reporting also confirms that Vincent Cassel will be playing the hotel manager this time around, and that there will actually be two competing White Lotuses this season: One on the Croisette, and one tucked away in the rolling hills in the south of France. The season will move from the Riviera to Paris in June, when the coast will get even busier. All said, HBO is spending about $120 million to make this season of TV. 

 
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