Laura Dern fills Helena Bonham Carter's room at The White Lotus
The role is being rewritten and redeveloped for the longtime Mike White collaborator.Photo: Etienne Laurent / The Academy
Empty rooms at The White Lotus sure don’t last very long. A few days after it was reported that Helena Bonham Carter had departed the French Riviera as her role in the fourth season of the Mike White show was being rewritten, White’s previous collaborator, Laura Dern, has now stepped into the show, reports Deadline. As the role has been rewritten, Dern isn’t directly replacing Carter in the show but playing a new character that Deadline reports is being developed for her.
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