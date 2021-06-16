Hello, Dave and goodbye, The Handmaid’s Tale

Dave Burd in Dave Photo : Byron Cohen/FX

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, June 16. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

Dave (FXX, 10 p.m., season premiere): Dave Burd a.k.a Lil Dicky returns in the eponymous role for season two of this comedy, in which he plays a suburban neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. In the first part of the hourlong season premiere, titled “International Gander,” Dave attempts to make a video but, of course, it might create an international incident instead. In the second half, “Antsy,” he tries to hold on to his creative side as he goes to see his ex, Ally (Taylor Misiak), for the first time since they broke up. Dave also stars Andrew Santino, Christine Ko, GaTa, and Travis Bennett, with a ton of celebrity appearances like Justin Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, and Macklemore.

Regular coverage

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu, 12:01 a.m.): Season four wraps up with “The Wilderness,” in which June (Elisabeth Moss) draws on all her relationships and resources to save her daughter, Hannah (Jordana Blake), and ensure that Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) gets justice.



Loki (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.)

Wild cards

Penguin Town (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Narrated by Patton Oswalt, this new docuseries attempts to show the plight and unusual lifestyle of these creatures. Penguin Town’s eight half-hour episodes follows endangered African penguins who travel to the coastal town of Simon’s Town in South Africa to breed. The penguins are welcomed by the locals as they take over the town, hold up traffic, and even nest in public places.

The Silver Skates (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Michael Lockshin directs this epic Russian period romance—inspired by Mary Mapes Dodge’s Hans Brinker, Or The Silver Skates—in which a courier named Matvey (Fedor Fedotov) crosses paths with Alisa (Sofya Priss), an intellectual aristocrat from a noble family.