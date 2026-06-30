Her Private Hell trailer introduces Nicolas Winding Refn's latest neon demon
The latest from director Nicolas Winding Refn, Her Private Hell, is a futuristic slasher opening this July.Courtesy of Neon
Nicolas Winding Refn, the provocative and stylish director behind Drive and Only God Forgives, returns with his first film in a decade this summer. However, Her Private Hell, a futuristic noir slasher starring Sophie Thatcher and Charles Melton, still appears to be exorcising the same Neon Demons as last time. Set in a futuristic Metropolis awash in a Wild Berry glow, the film sees Thatcher in search of her lost father as an American GI (Melton) slashes through Hell to find his daughter. Their journeys collide as a mysterious mist clouds the city and a mysterious killer known as The Leather Man hunts for his next victim.
Keep scrolling for more great stories.