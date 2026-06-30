Her Private Hell trailer introduces Nicolas Winding Refn's latest neon demon

Nicolas Winding Refn, the provocative and stylish director behind Drive and Only God Forgives, returns with his first film in a decade this summer. However, Her Private Hell, a futuristic noir slasher starring Sophie Thatcher and Charles Melton, still appears to be exorcising the same Neon Demons as last time. Set in a futuristic Metropolis awash in a Wild Berry glow, the film sees Thatcher in search of her lost father as an American GI (Melton) slashes through Hell to find his daughter. Their journeys collide as a mysterious mist clouds the city and a mysterious killer known as The Leather Man hunts for his next victim.

The trailer certainly looks like one of Refn’s films, with its glossy sheen, exact framing, stilted dialogue, and emotionally unavailable characters. That might be to its detriment. Reviewing for The A.V. Club, critic Jason Gorber wrote that the film’s story, not style, keeps Hell from ascending to cinematic heaven. “Refn’s return to the big screen is welcome, and his surrealistic shtick, honed lately on experimental shows for the streamers, will certainly find an audience to embrace his latest flight of fancy,” Gorber writes. “On the one hand this is the work of ambition, on the other it feels somewhat lazy, as if actually giving a damn about crafting a compelling script was too much of an ask, as a truly compelling narrative would somehow take away from the gaudy visuals and gormless characters.”

Her Private Hell opens in theaters on July 24.