Taylor Sheridan doesn't care what the critics he rage-baits think The Oscar-nominated screenwriter and Western soap magnate delivered a scorched-earth interview to Bill Simmons.

For the last time, Taylor Sheridan doesn’t care about what critics think. The Oscar-nominated screenwriter of Hell Or High Water, who’s spent the last decade building a television empire on primetime cowboy soap operas that critics dismiss and audiences lap up, went scorched earth during a recent interview on The Bill Simmons Podcast. It’s not that he’s mad. He’s definitely not mad, okay? Why should he be? His shows are among television’s most popular, and he owns a steakhouse on the Vegas strip called Taylor’s, which sports a 4-star rating on Yelp. Nevertheless, despite being television’s most successful and powerful writer who doesn’t care what anyone thinks, Sheridan does like to antagonize critics. The Yellowstone co-creator took umbrage with some critics who said he “underutilized” star Demi Moore in the first season of Landman. He claims that Moore signed on to the show knowing she would be a glorified extra in the first season, and he is 100% not mad that critics said he “can’t write for women.” Had they known that Sheridan was going to kill off Cami Miller’s (Moore) husband, Monty (Jon Hamm), and leave her in charge of the oil company, maybe they wouldn’t have been so upset about her spending the entire first season poolside doing nothing but rage-baiting his viewers. But it’s all gravy to Sheridan, who doesn’t care about critics to such a degree that he purposely underdevelops characters just to piss them off.