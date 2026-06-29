American capitalism is awesome in Hershey trailer The latest film from Angel Studios presents a famous chocolatier as a hero for the masses.

They called him crazy. They said, “Milton Hershey, you will never be a successful chocolatier, and you will be unable to mass produce this previously aristocratic treat for the unwashed hordes.” But he proved them all wrong, according to the trailer for Angel Studio’s new movie Hershey. These corporate biopics have cropped up so frequently in the past few years that they’ve already received full-length parodies, as in Jerry Seinfeld’s Pop-Tart movie, but you’re unlikely to find any of that snark here. The trailer for Hershey is as earnest as they come, depicting Milton as the best, kindest capitalist there is, someone who refused to cut wages even with his back against the wall.