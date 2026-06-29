American capitalism is awesome in Hershey trailer

The latest film from Angel Studios presents a famous chocolatier as a hero for the masses.

By Drew Gillis  |  June 29, 2026 | 4:23pm
Screenshot: Angel Studios/YouTube
Film News Hershey
American capitalism is awesome in Hershey trailer

They called him crazy. They said, “Milton Hershey, you will never be a successful chocolatier, and you will be unable to mass produce this previously aristocratic treat for the unwashed hordes.” But he proved them all wrong, according to the trailer for Angel Studio’s new movie Hershey. These corporate biopics have cropped up so frequently in the past few years that they’ve already received full-length parodies, as in Jerry Seinfeld’s Pop-Tart movie, but you’re unlikely to find any of that snark here. The trailer for Hershey is as earnest as they come, depicting Milton as the best, kindest capitalist there is, someone who refused to cut wages even with his back against the wall. 

This is nothing against the real Hershey, who, at least from some quick Googling, was well-respected not just for his business acumen but for his philanthropy. Still, this is an Angel Studios joint, a company that touts its “values-based” programming, which can range anywhere from The Sound Of Freedom to a CGI-animated Animal Farm. Hershey‘s trailer doesn’t outwardly preach Christianity, but it’s obviously highlighting the value of hard work, heterosexual marriage, and American capitalism. Also, Richard Kind is there. 

Hershey stars Finn Wittrock as Milton Hershey and Alexandra Daddario as Catherine “Kitty” Hershey. It opens in theaters on November 25, the day before Thanksgiving. 

 
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