Watch out Paul Simon, Lorne Michaels has a new Saturday Night Live musical guest best friend: Lizzo. Just a few months after previously serving as both host and musical guest near the end of SNL’s last season, the Emmy-winning flautist (she is both an Emmy winner and a flautist, though we guess she didn’t specifically win an Emmy for being a flautist) will be coming back to the show on December 17 as a last-minute replacement. Previously announced musical guest Yeah Yeah Yeahs had to pull out, explaining in a statement that guitarist Nick Zinner has pneumonia and that “it’s been an up and down recovery process.” (The band also had to drop out of KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas event in Los Angeles.)

But now SNL viewers get Lizzo instead, with her making her third appearance as musical guest. The host of the episode will be Austin Butler, who starred in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis earlier this year. Will they do some Elvis sketches? It would be weird not to. Throw Elvis in some wacky game show or talk show parody… make Elvis one of the Californians… Elvis in some kind of political sketch? Does anyone in the current cast have a Richard Nixon impression in their back pocket? Nixon meeting Elvis is a thing that happened, they could imagine what SNL would’ve been like if it had been on at the time and do a very retro political sketch. Actually, that idea is great and we’ll be mad if they don’t do it, but if they do do it we can point out that they stole it from us and become famous! We get to be mad either way, that’s the dream!

Advertisement

Anyway, Saturday Night Live will air as usual on NBC on Saturday, December 17, but with Lizzo there instead of Yeah Yeah Yeahs.