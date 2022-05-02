We were overdue for new music from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The band hasn’t released an LP since Mosquito back in 2013. But that’s soon about to change: Today, Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced it has been signed to Secretly Canadian, and is releasing new music this fall. To celebrate its return, the band is also playing its first US shows in years.



Those shows will be in New York City and Los Angeles. The NYC show is happening on October 1 with The Linda Lindas opening (there will also be another opener TBA), and the LA one is on October 6, with the perfect opening lineup of Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas.

“It’s with true life affirming pleasure to announce our two headline shows in our two hometowns NYC and LA supported by two wildly gifted bands Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas at the Hollywood Bowl, with The Linda Lindas supporting in Forest Hills and our other support TBA soon! Representin’ a few generations yo! Cannot wait to see you there! New music! New Era! And New Home with Secretly Canadian! Much to celebrate!” writes Karen O. in a press statement.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. local time. There’s also a presale for American Express Card Members happening on Tuesday, May 3 at the same time.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs had previously announced an European and UK tour for the summer. The news of the label change and new music also comes two years after Karen O told Australian radio station Double J that she felt “ready to make some music.”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - 2022 tour dates

June 5: O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK [Support: English Teacher]

June 7: O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK [Support: Dry Cleaning, Anika]

June 8: O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK [Support: Porridge Radio, Anika]

June 11: Primavera Sound 2022 - Barcelona, ES

Jul 20: Margaret Court Arena - Melbourne, Australia [Support: Wet Leg]

Jul 24: Hordern Pavilion - Sydney, Australia [Support: Wet Leg]

July 29: Osheaga Music and Arts Festival 2022 - Montreal, QC

October 1: Forest Hills Stadium - New York, NY [Special Guest TBA, The Linda Linda]

October 6: Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA [Japanese Breakfast, The Linda Lindas]