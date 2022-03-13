Before Oscar or Emmy has its say, the Critics will. The 2022 Critics Choice Award honors the best in the year’s film and television. On the film front, West Side Story and Belfast are ahead of the rest with a 11 nominations a piece. However, Dune and The Power Of The Dog are nipping at their heels, with 10 nominations each.



On smaller screens, with eight nominations, Succession helped HBO nab 20 nominations overall. Its network mate, The Mare Of Eastown, received five, which should keep a specific vape-huffing detective happy. Two of the early awards at least mirrored the BAFTAs across the pond, which were held earlier today (which is why a lot of the real famous people were in London for the Critics Choice Awards), with Ariana Debose winning Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story, Tony Kotsur winning Best Supporting Actor for CODA (one of many trophies for him this season), and Will Smith winning Best Actor for King Richard.



Here are the winners and nominees.

Best Actor



Will Smith (King Richard)



Nicolas Cage (Pig)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)

Andrew Garfield (tick, tick…Boom!)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Actress



Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series



Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso — Apple TV+)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks — HBO Max)

Kristin Chenoweth (Schmigadoon! — Apple TV+)

Molly Shannon (The Other Two — HBO Max)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live — NBC)

Josie Totah (Saved By the Bell — Peacock)

Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series



Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso — Apple TV+)

Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education — Netflix)

Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows — FX)



Brandon Scott Jones (Ghosts — CBS)

Ray Romano (Made for Love — HBO Max)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live — NBC)

Best Acting Ensemble



Belfast

Don’t Look Up

The Harder They Fall

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Young Actor/Actress



Jude Hill (Belfast)

Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza)

Emilia Jones (CODA)

Woody Norman (C’mon C’mon)

Saniyya Sidney (King Richard)

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)

Best Supporting Actress



Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Caitríona Balfe (Belfast)

Ann Dowd (Mass)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Rita Moreno (West Side Story)



Best Supporting Actor



Troy Kotsur – (CODA)

Jamie Dornan (Belfast)

Ciarán Hinds – (Belfast)



Jared Leto (House of Gucci)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or A Movie Made For Television

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus —HBO)

Zach Gilford (Midnight Mass — Netflix)

William Jackson Harper (The Underground Railroad — Amazon Prime Video)

Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown — HBO)

Christian Slater (Dr. Death — Peacock)

Courtney B. Vance (Genius: Aretha — National Geographic)

Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or A Movie Made For Television

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus — HBO)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick — Hulu)

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision — Disney+)

Melissa McCarthy (Nine Perfect Strangers — Hulu)

Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown — HBO)

Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown — HBO)

Best Picture



Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick…Boom!

West Side Story

Best Director



Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Denis Villeneuve (Dune)

Best Original Screenplay



Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Zach Baylin (King Richard)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Adam McKay, David Sirota (Don’t Look Up)

Aaron Sorkin (Being the Ricardos)

Best Adapted Screenplay



Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)

Siân Heder (CODA)

Tony Kushner (West Side Story)

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth (Dune)

Best Cinematographer



Bruno Delbonnel (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Greig Fraser (Dune)

Janusz Kaminski (West Side Story)

Dan Laustsen (Nightmare Alley)

Ari Wegner (The Power of the Dog)

Haris Zambarloukos (Belfast)

Best Production Design



Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards (Belfast)

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau (Nightmare Alley)

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo (The French Dispatch)

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo (West Side Story)

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos (Dune)

Best Editing



Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn (West Side Story)

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle (Belfast)

Andy Jurgensen (Licorice Pizza)

Peter Sciberras (The Power of the Dog)

Joe Walker – (Dune)

Best Costume Design



Jenny Beavan (Cruella)

Luis Sequeira (Nightmare Alley)

Paul Tazewell (West Side Story)

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan (Dune)

Janty Yates (House of Gucci)

Best Hair and Makeup



Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley

Best Visual Effects



Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Best Comedy



Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Don’t Look Up

Free Guy

The French Dispatch

Licorice Pizza

Best Animated Feature



Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Foreign Language Feature



A Hero

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

The Worst Person in the World

Best Song



Be Alive – King Richard

Dos Oruguitas – Encanto

Guns Go Bang – The Harder They Fall

Just Look Up – Don’t Look Up

No Time to Die – No Time to Die

Best Score



Nicholas Britell (Don’t Look Up)

Jonny Greenwood (The Power of the Dog)

Jonny Greenwood (Spencer)

Nathan Johnson (Nightmare Alley)

Hans Zimmer (Dune)

Best Drama Series



Evil (Paramount+)

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Pose (FX)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best Actor In A Drama Series



Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us — NBC)

Mike Colter (Evil — Paramount+)

Brian Cox (Succession — HBO)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game — Netflix)

Billy Porter (Pose — FX)

Jeremy Strong (Succession — HBO)

Best Actress In A Drama Series



Uzo Aduba – (In Treatment — HBO)

Chiara Aurelia – (Cruel Summer — Freeform)

Christine Baranski – (The Good Fight — Paramount+)

Katja Herbers – (Evil — Paramount+)

Melanie Lynskey – (Yellowjackets — Showtime)

MJ Rodriguez – (Pose — FX)

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series



Nicholas Braun (Succession — HBO)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show — Apple TV+)

Kieran Culkin (Succession — HBO)

Justin Hartley (This Is Us — NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession — HBO)

Mandy Patinkin (The Good Fight — Paramount+)

Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series



Andrea Martin (Evil — Paramount+)

Audra McDonald (The Good Fight — Paramount+)

Christine Lahti (Evil — Paramount+)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession — HBO)

Sarah Snook (Succession — HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us — NBC)

Best Comedy Series



The Great (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Insecure (HBO)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor In A Comedy Series



Iain Armitage (Young Sheldon — CBS)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great — Hulu)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building — Hulu)

Kayvan Novak (What We Do in the Shadows — FX)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building — Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis – (Ted Lasso — Apple TV+)

Best Actress In A Comedy Series



Elle Fanning (The Great — Hulu)

Renée Elise Goldsberry (Girls5eva — Peacock)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building — Hulu)

Sandra Oh (The Chair — Netflix)

Issa Rae (Insecure — HBO)

Jean Smart (Hacks — HBO Max)

Best Limited Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

Dr. Death (Peacock)

It’s a Sin (HBO Max)

Maid (Netflix)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Best Movie Made For Television



Come From Away (Apple TV+)

List of a Lifetime (Lifetime)

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (Amazon Prime Video)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Oslo (HBO)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

Best Actor In A Limited Series Or A Movie Made For Television



Olly Alexander (It’s a Sin — HBO Max)

Paul Bettany (WandaVision — Disney+)

William Jackson Harper (Love Life — HBO Max)

Joshua Jackson (Dr. Death — Peacock)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick — Hulu)

Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass — Netflix)

Best Actress In A Limited Series Or A Movie Made For Television



Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (Disney+)

Margaret Qualley – Maid (Netflix)

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Best Foreign Language Series



Acapulco (Apple TV+)

Call My Agent! (Netflix)

Lupin (Netflix)

Money Heist (Netflix)

Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Best Animated Series



Big Mouth (Netflix)

Bluey (Disney Junior)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

The Great North (Fox)

Q-Force (Netflix)

What If…? (Disney+)

Best Talk Show



The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

Good Timing with Jo Firestone (Peacock)

James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 (Vimeo)

Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy (Peacock)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix)

Trixie Mattel: One Night Only (YouTube)