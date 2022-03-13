Before Oscar or Emmy has its say, the Critics will. The 2022 Critics Choice Award honors the best in the year’s film and television. On the film front, West Side Story and Belfast are ahead of the rest with a 11 nominations a piece. However, Dune and The Power Of The Dog are nipping at their heels, with 10 nominations each.
On smaller screens, with eight nominations, Succession helped HBO nab 20 nominations overall. Its network mate, The Mare Of Eastown, received five, which should keep a specific vape-huffing detective happy. Two of the early awards at least mirrored the BAFTAs across the pond, which were held earlier today (which is why a lot of the real famous people were in London for the Critics Choice Awards), with Ariana Debose winning Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story, Tony Kotsur winning Best Supporting Actor for CODA (one of many trophies for him this season), and Will Smith winning Best Actor for King Richard.
Here are the winners and nominees.
Best Actor
Will Smith (King Richard)
Nicolas Cage (Pig)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)
Andrew Garfield (tick, tick…Boom!)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)
Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso — Apple TV+)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks — HBO Max)
Kristin Chenoweth (Schmigadoon! — Apple TV+)
Molly Shannon (The Other Two — HBO Max)
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live — NBC)
Josie Totah (Saved By the Bell — Peacock)
Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso — Apple TV+)
Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education — Netflix)
Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows — FX)
Brandon Scott Jones (Ghosts — CBS)
Ray Romano (Made for Love — HBO Max)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live — NBC)
Best Acting Ensemble
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
The Harder They Fall
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Young Actor/Actress
Jude Hill (Belfast)
Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza)
Emilia Jones (CODA)
Woody Norman (C’mon C’mon)
Saniyya Sidney (King Richard)
Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)
Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Caitríona Balfe (Belfast)
Ann Dowd (Mass)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Rita Moreno (West Side Story)
Best Supporting Actor
Troy Kotsur – (CODA)
Jamie Dornan (Belfast)
Ciarán Hinds – (Belfast)
Jared Leto (House of Gucci)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or A Movie Made For Television
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus —HBO)
Zach Gilford (Midnight Mass — Netflix)
William Jackson Harper (The Underground Railroad — Amazon Prime Video)
Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown — HBO)
Christian Slater (Dr. Death — Peacock)
Courtney B. Vance (Genius: Aretha — National Geographic)
Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or A Movie Made For Television
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus — HBO)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick — Hulu)
Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision — Disney+)
Melissa McCarthy (Nine Perfect Strangers — Hulu)
Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown — HBO)
Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown — HBO)
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick…Boom!
West Side Story
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Denis Villeneuve (Dune)
Best Original Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Zach Baylin (King Richard)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Adam McKay, David Sirota (Don’t Look Up)
Aaron Sorkin (Being the Ricardos)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)
Siân Heder (CODA)
Tony Kushner (West Side Story)
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth (Dune)
Best Cinematographer
Bruno Delbonnel (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Greig Fraser (Dune)
Janusz Kaminski (West Side Story)
Dan Laustsen (Nightmare Alley)
Ari Wegner (The Power of the Dog)
Haris Zambarloukos (Belfast)
Best Production Design
Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards (Belfast)
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau (Nightmare Alley)
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo (The French Dispatch)
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo (West Side Story)
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos (Dune)
Best Editing
Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn (West Side Story)
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle (Belfast)
Andy Jurgensen (Licorice Pizza)
Peter Sciberras (The Power of the Dog)
Joe Walker – (Dune)
Best Costume Design
Jenny Beavan (Cruella)
Luis Sequeira (Nightmare Alley)
Paul Tazewell (West Side Story)
Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan (Dune)
Janty Yates (House of Gucci)
Best Hair and Makeup
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Nightmare Alley
Best Visual Effects
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Best Comedy
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Don’t Look Up
Free Guy
The French Dispatch
Licorice Pizza
Best Animated Feature
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Foreign Language Feature
A Hero
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
The Worst Person in the World
Best Song
Be Alive – King Richard
Dos Oruguitas – Encanto
Guns Go Bang – The Harder They Fall
Just Look Up – Don’t Look Up
No Time to Die – No Time to Die
Best Score
Nicholas Britell (Don’t Look Up)
Jonny Greenwood (The Power of the Dog)
Jonny Greenwood (Spencer)
Nathan Johnson (Nightmare Alley)
Hans Zimmer (Dune)
Best Drama Series
Evil (Paramount+)
For All Mankind (Apple TV+)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Pose (FX)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Best Actor In A Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us — NBC)
Mike Colter (Evil — Paramount+)
Brian Cox (Succession — HBO)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game — Netflix)
Billy Porter (Pose — FX)
Jeremy Strong (Succession — HBO)
Best Actress In A Drama Series
Uzo Aduba – (In Treatment — HBO)
Chiara Aurelia – (Cruel Summer — Freeform)
Christine Baranski – (The Good Fight — Paramount+)
Katja Herbers – (Evil — Paramount+)
Melanie Lynskey – (Yellowjackets — Showtime)
MJ Rodriguez – (Pose — FX)
Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Nicholas Braun (Succession — HBO)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show — Apple TV+)
Kieran Culkin (Succession — HBO)
Justin Hartley (This Is Us — NBC)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession — HBO)
Mandy Patinkin (The Good Fight — Paramount+)
Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Andrea Martin (Evil — Paramount+)
Audra McDonald (The Good Fight — Paramount+)
Christine Lahti (Evil — Paramount+)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession — HBO)
Sarah Snook (Succession — HBO)
Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us — NBC)
Best Comedy Series
The Great (Hulu)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Insecure (HBO)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
The Other Two (HBO Max)
Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Best Actor In A Comedy Series
Iain Armitage (Young Sheldon — CBS)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great — Hulu)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building — Hulu)
Kayvan Novak (What We Do in the Shadows — FX)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building — Hulu)
Jason Sudeikis – (Ted Lasso — Apple TV+)
Best Actress In A Comedy Series
Elle Fanning (The Great — Hulu)
Renée Elise Goldsberry (Girls5eva — Peacock)
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building — Hulu)
Sandra Oh (The Chair — Netflix)
Issa Rae (Insecure — HBO)
Jean Smart (Hacks — HBO Max)
Best Limited Series
Dopesick (Hulu)
Dr. Death (Peacock)
It’s a Sin (HBO Max)
Maid (Netflix)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Midnight Mass (Netflix)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
WandaVision (Disney+)
Best Movie Made For Television
Come From Away (Apple TV+)
List of a Lifetime (Lifetime)
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (Amazon Prime Video)
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
Oslo (HBO)
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)
Best Actor In A Limited Series Or A Movie Made For Television
Olly Alexander (It’s a Sin — HBO Max)
Paul Bettany (WandaVision — Disney+)
William Jackson Harper (Love Life — HBO Max)
Joshua Jackson (Dr. Death — Peacock)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick — Hulu)
Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass — Netflix)
Best Actress In A Limited Series Or A Movie Made For Television
Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (Disney+)
Margaret Qualley – Maid (Netflix)
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Best Foreign Language Series
Acapulco (Apple TV+)
Call My Agent! (Netflix)
Lupin (Netflix)
Money Heist (Netflix)
Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Best Animated Series
Big Mouth (Netflix)
Bluey (Disney Junior)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
The Great North (Fox)
Q-Force (Netflix)
What If…? (Disney+)
Best Talk Show
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)
Good Timing with Jo Firestone (Peacock)
James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 (Vimeo)
Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy (Peacock)
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix)
Trixie Mattel: One Night Only (YouTube)