Here's a look at all the actors out on the picket lines for the SAG-AFTRA strike

Fran Drescher, Jason Sudeikis, Rosario Dawson, and many more took to the picket lines for the SAG-AFTRA strike

Fran Drescher, Jason Sudeikis, Rosario Dawson, and many more took to the picket lines for the SAG-AFTRA strike

By
AV Club Staff
Jason Sudeikis
Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld (Getty Images)

Today is the first day of the SAG-AFTRA strike, sending Hollywood’s ongoing labor crisis—what with all the writers having already been on strike for months and all at this point—into full-blown emergency mode. And while actors have already been out on the picket lines in force in recent weeks, showing their support for the WGA, they’re now showing up in even more abundance now that their own union is also out on the lines.

Holding signs and shouting slogans, SAG-AFTRA members are making themselves heard on both coasts, pushing back on the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios in the ongoing negotiations with the union. (Which broke down on Wednesday night, leaving the union’s contract with the AMPTP to expire at midnight.) With SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher leading the troops out in force—after delivering a firebrand speech condemning the studios yesterdayprotestors have swarmed the hubs of the entertainment industry to let their displeasure with the mega-corps be known.

And, since we likely won’t be seeing any of these performers in TV shows or movies for a minute—at least, once the current glut of already developed material runs out, sending the studios into “reality TV and foreign imports and desperation” mode—we’re just going to have to turn to the picket line itself to get our famous folk fix. So, here you go: A look at some of the biggest names out on the lines so far, in both Los Angeles and New York.

Fran Drescher

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Jason Sudeikis

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld (Getty Images)
Dylan McDermott

Photo: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Rosario Dawson

Photo: MEGA/GC Images (Getty Images)
Gillian Jacobs

Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Kirk Fox

Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Sarah Sherman

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld (Getty Images)
Mandy Moore

Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)
Clark Gregg

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)
Blake Anderson

Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Patrick Fabian

Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
This turtle, whose name is apparently Stanley

Stanley is owned by actor Jill Lover
Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Allison Janney

Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
